The Protest Is NOT Over!

What exactly were the Protestant Reformers protesting? They were protesting the damnable doctrines of the Roman Catholic Church. They desired to reform the church, but ultimately saw it had become apostate. However, there is a long history of abuses of the Roman Catholic Church. Johnny Cirucci of JohnnyCirucci.com joins me for the first in a series of looking into history and seeing the hand of Rome as it becomes a tyrannical beast that the Reformers slew with the unadulterated Word of God. However, today, it has been revived and continues to deceive its followers, leading them into many errors, sins and abominations.

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