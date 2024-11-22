Cenk Uygur Stuns Liberals: ‘Take the Win’ on Cutting Government Spending



“Why would we fight them on a thing we agree on?”



Earlier today, Uygur got a reply from Elon Musk when he said the first place to cut government spending is The Pentagon.



“Hey, Elon Musk put me in charge of the Pentagon: 400 billion, easy. That’ll get you 20% to your goal of 2 trillion right out of the gate,” he posted on X.



Uygur also found it “fantastic” how Don Jr. agreed with him when he said we should ban conflicts of interest by preventing retired generals from taking cushy jobs with defense contractors.



UYGUR: “... I have one suggestion already. The generals are not allowed to get a job with defense contractors for ten years. They authorize so much wasteful spending because they’re going to get hired by those same companies.”



DON JR: “This is a great idea that has been discussed.”

