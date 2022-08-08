From Psychic to Saved, Jenn Nizza Talks Tarot Cards, Manifesting, and Channeling

Jenn Nizza is a former psychic medium who gave her life to Jesus Christ nine years ago. She’s on fire sharing her story about walking away from channeling evil spirits and taking up her cross and following the Lord. She warns about tarot cards being nothing more than demonic channeling allowing psychics to literally converse with demons. Jenn also shares insight into why demonic spirits are able to supply shockingly accurate information to humans. They are fallen angels, she explains, and they watch and study mankind. If you consult a psychic, you are being drawn away from God, inviting demonic oppression into your house, and opening yourself up to spiritual attacks. Jenn encourages everyone to remove all vestiges of witchcraft and divination from their homes.







TAKEAWAYS





Today’s youth are obsessed with “manifesting” their ideal lives, which is a New Age method of divination





Supernaturally gifted children are demonically oppressed





Psychic mediums aren’t actually helping people; they are leading people away from God





Jenn has authored an incredible book, From Psychic to Saved







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Millennials Spiritualism Post: https://bit.ly/3Q5QicY

Top 5 Things About Psychics Video: https://bit.ly/3PP6bVi

Mediums Talk to Demons Video: https://bit.ly/3vqYmwO

Why Psychics are Accurate Video: https://bit.ly/3Q5QngM

From Psychic to Saved Book: https://amzn.to/3OT275e

Jenn’s Saved By Grace Store: https://bit.ly/3QoWKvP





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