From Psychic to Saved, Jenn Nizza Talks Tarot Cards, Manifesting, and Channeling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jenn Nizza is a former psychic medium who gave her life to Jesus Christ nine years ago. She’s on fire sharing her story about walking away from channeling evil spirits and taking up her cross and following the Lord. She warns about tarot cards being nothing more than demonic channeling allowing psychics to literally converse with demons. Jenn also shares insight into why demonic spirits are able to supply shockingly accurate information to humans. They are fallen angels, she explains, and they watch and study mankind. If you consult a psychic, you are being drawn away from God, inviting demonic oppression into your house, and opening yourself up to spiritual attacks. Jenn encourages everyone to remove all vestiges of witchcraft and divination from their homes.
TAKEAWAYS
Today’s youth are obsessed with “manifesting” their ideal lives, which is a New Age method of divination
Supernaturally gifted children are demonically oppressed
Psychic mediums aren’t actually helping people; they are leading people away from God
Jenn has authored an incredible book, From Psychic to Saved
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Millennials Spiritualism Post: https://bit.ly/3Q5QicY
Top 5 Things About Psychics Video: https://bit.ly/3PP6bVi
Mediums Talk to Demons Video: https://bit.ly/3vqYmwO
Why Psychics are Accurate Video: https://bit.ly/3Q5QngM
From Psychic to Saved Book: https://amzn.to/3OT275e
Jenn’s Saved By Grace Store: https://bit.ly/3QoWKvP
🔗 CONNECT WITH JENN NIZZA
Website: https://www.expsychicsaved.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/expsychicsaved
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/expsychicsaved/
YouTube: https://bit.ly/3M1qT22
🔗 CONNECT WITH FOREVER CHANGED MINISTRIES
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ChristianTestimoniesFCM
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
https://bit.ly/theCCMshow
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2021 Recap & 2022 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/