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Attacked for the color of your politics | Diamond and Silk
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190 views • January 16, 2021
Diamond And Silk saw their star rise largely through social media, and now they're 'under attack as free thinkers.' The duo describe their fight against discrimination. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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