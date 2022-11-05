MUST SEE AND HEAR****THE WAYS OF THE WORLD PART 1****

I John 2:15-16, Love not the world neither the things that are in the world. If any man love the world, the love of the Father is not in him. v16, For all that is in the world, the lust of of the flesh, and the lust of the eyes, and the pride of life, is not of the Father, but is of the world.

James 4:4, Ye adulterers and adulteresses, know ye not that the friendship of the world is enmity with The Most High? whosoever therefore will be a friend of the world is the enemy of The Most High.

If you don't know Christ Yashaya turn to him while there is still time. Repent of your sins according to Acts 2:38. Pray to Christ to join you with like minded brothers and sisters in the way of the true doctrine of Christ Yashaya. If you don't know Christ's hebrew name please watch video on the platform titled, THE TRUE NAME OF GOD AND CHRIST and WE'VE BEEN LIED TO.

Blessings and shalawam.





