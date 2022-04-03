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Warning Message: As America Falls, So Shall Babylon
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172 views • April 03, 2022
Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/as-america-falls-so-shall-babylon/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "I received this message while praying on March 29th, 2022:
"The house of America is condemned.... full of filth, mold, and infested with rodents! This once beautiful abode has now become a den of robbers and thieves, that have sucked the very life out of her." "
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/as-america-falls-so-shall-babylon/
Prophetess Elizabeth says, "I received this message while praying on March 29th, 2022:
"The house of America is condemned.... full of filth, mold, and infested with rodents! This once beautiful abode has now become a den of robbers and thieves, that have sucked the very life out of her." "
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