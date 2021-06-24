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5.56 rounds on Target @ 400yd. ACSS Scope
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146 views • June 24, 2021
Scope is Primary Arms PAC 2.5. ACSS recticle that was sighted in 50 yds. Using the bullet drop scale in the scope recticle, 400 yd shots are made Easy. This is exactly what Mike Adams was talking about in his Survival Guide for neutralizing threats and zombies. This particular scope can go out to 600 yards but I did not have the room to use it here.
https://www.primaryarms.com/primary-arms-2-5x-compact-ar15-scope-with-patented-cqb-acss-reticle-pac2-5x
https://www.primaryarms.com/primary-arms-2-5x-compact-ar15-scope-with-patented-cqb-acss-reticle-pac2-5x
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