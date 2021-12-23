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Neo, Morpheus - The Choice
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27 views • December 23, 2021
THE CHOICE HAS always been, relatively speaking, simple: red pill or blue pill. Swallow the red and it’s like eating from the tree of knowledge of good and evil—suddenly all the universe’s dark secrets are revealed. Take the blue, remain in blissful ignorance. In 1999, Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus presented this option to Keanu Reeves’ Neo, who gulped down the red one with only the slightest trepidation. His narrative arc was changed, and a meme was born.
wired.com/story/matrix-resurrections-trailer/
wired.com/story/matrix-resurrections-trailer/
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