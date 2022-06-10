Hymn to the Lambs

This song is dedicated to all the innocents that have died from the actions of "soulless murderers"

Lyrics:



They fell like lambs to the slaughter.

Their life was stolen from them.

They could have been our sons or our daughters,

And this is their solemn hymn.

Let us sing for the fathers and mothers

Whose life cannot be replaced.

We feel like they’re our sisters and brothers.

Their spirit can't be erased.

Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia, Alleluia.

Good-bye dear ones, not

forever.

One day we'll come to you there.

In time our hearts will mend, but we'll never

Forget the lambs slaughtered this year.......Amen