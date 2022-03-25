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The Pandemic Exodus - LockDown DEM Cities Revealed with Population Decreases
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100 views • March 25, 2022
#Plandemic
The pandemic city exodus revealed: New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Chicago lost the most residents with 75% of US counties seeing population decreases - but Dallas, Houston and Austin all saw increases
The U.S. Census Bureau found that Americans fled big cities like New York, LA, San Francisco and Chicago between April 2020 to July 2021 in favor of the South West
New York city lost the most residents going down by 328,000, with LA coming in second at a lost of 176,000
On the opposite end, Dallas saw its population spike by about 97,000 people, Houston grew by about 69,000 and Austin's population increased by about 53,300 new residents
The U.S. Census Bureau said the changes were attributed to fewer births, an aging population and increased death that were intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic and indicates a trend of where Americans are moving
In 2021, about 75 percent of US counties reported a population drop, a sharp increase from 2020 when only about 55 per cent reported a decrease in population
By RONNY REYES FOR DAILYMAIL.COM
Keywords
mandateslockdownsplandemicdemocrat citiespandemic exoduspopulation decrease
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