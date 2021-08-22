Learning To Use The Force | Robert Sepehr

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Bio-Magnetism, Life Force Energy and the Soul
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eKXtzx8K76Q
While mainstream Scientists and academia are mostly skeptical about a "real world" explanation for the Force (Chi, Prana, Vril), mystery school religions take it very seriously and teach its adherents how to work with similar subtle bio-energetic phenomena on a gradient.
Robert Sepehr is an anthropologist and author
https://www.amazon.com/Robert-Sepehr/e/B00XTAB1YC/
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Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6du42gftsAg
Robert Sepehr