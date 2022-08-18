Janus Cosmological Model - CERN - Prix ARS Electronica - Saints, Cosmology is Non-Trivial

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In this video:Janus 101 & other videos on "What the flock tv"
The Janus Cosmological Model and the Reversal of the Arrow of Time
CERN and the "Prix ARS Electronica" Sodomite Gateway
Saints: Our Cosmology is Non-Trivial: Aaron and I have gone to great lengths to demonstrate how Transits of Venus and Mercury are secretly being featured in productions. If these celestial events that are being modeled aren't real, like some say, what would be the point of modeling them? Look around and see how things actually are in the world. The ptb have real power, otherwise they wouldn't be in power. Their performances of rituals toward the raising and harvesting of energy are not done in vain. Minds are controlled and reality is changed thereby.
Links of interest:
The Flat Earth Controversy - Our "Official" Statement: https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2020/12/the-flat-earth-controversy-our-official.html
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2010/03/more-observations-while-on-watch-in.html
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2010/05/part-9-iron-giant-signaling-beast.html
Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:
https://theopenscroll.com/videos/JanusCosmologicalCERNPrixArs.mp4
Curious about the pending reset of time? Learn more here: "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm
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