Political Targets
* Who are the real threats to democracy?
* Leftists embrace extreme tactics.
* This isn’t really about saving humanity.
* Jack Smith makes an absurd claim.
* We all see the bias in the DOJ.
* [Bidan] is constantly protected; so far, he skirts justice on docs.
* One flimsy excuse for Joe after another.
* We see how the game is played.
* Even Jeb is defending Trump?
* DJT is not the only target.
* Political cases threaten free enterprise.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (27 February 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.