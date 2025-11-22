BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Living the Week with Kingdom Eyes: Responding to the News with Bold Compassionate Faith
LastChristian
LastChristian
12 followers
Follow
7 views • 19 hours ago

Living the Week with Kingdom Eyes is a powerful and timely weekly program designed to help believers navigate the rapidly changing events of our world with biblical clarity, courage, and compassion.

Usually our Week in Review episodes take listeners through the major news stories of the week. Concentrating on issues from global conflict and national politics to cultural shifts and personal challenges. Reframing them through the unshakable truth of God’s Word.

But tonight, in a world overwhelmed by fear, confusion, and division. This show equips Christians to stand firm, respond wisely, and shine brightly. Whether facing conversations with skeptical coworkers, secular family members, or unbelieving friends. Living the Week with Kingdom Eyes teaches how to share truth with boldness, grace, and genuine Christ-like love.

Hosts David Paxton and JD Williams break down the chaos of the week and reveal what Scripture says about these times, showing believers how to live confidently amid unrest. And how to view every headline as an opportunity to point people to Jesus.

This episode offers strong encouragement, real-world application, and a clear call to action. To live ready, live faithfully, and live to make Christ known.

This is more than just a week ending show. It’s a spiritual briefing for Christians who refuse to be shaken by the world and instead choose to impact it for the Kingdom.

For more information or to support our ministry, please visit https://www.lastchristian.net/

bible prophecyend timeschristian livingbible teachingdiscipleshipchristian newsevangelicalbiblical worldviewconservative christianchristian radiospiritual encouragementfaith and culturerevelation radiolast christian radio showweekly christian showkingdom perspectivewitness trainingsharing your faithbold faithchristian responses to news
