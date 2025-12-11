2025-12-11 examples of team satan screwing the auto manufacturing to make everything subscription based

(you will subscribe to everything and have no money and not be happy)

(you will own nothing, and not be happy)

(you will have no future for yourselves or your children, and you will not be happy)

(you will not be able to turn to God in the day of your calamity............HE will not hear you.......

because you don't give a damn about Him, His son, or the law that HE intended to write into your heart!)

(so....everything for you will get worse and worse and worse and worse...)

God's law matters...

having faith actually matters...

coming apart from the rest who will not believe...actually matters...

building an ark because you believe God...yep...it matters...

having the favor of God in the time of trouble...yeah, you will one day realize when its too late, is the only insurance you ever needed...and with it, came peace.....and covenant of life...

but you choose to call life........old! and jewish! and made a mockery of them who tried to warn you...and you wouldn't believe! just like Israel refused! just like judah refused! just like rebellious america refuses! while you folllow your blind, deaf, and dumb, pastors into the ditch they are in...all awhile saying, "we are saved", and "God bless america.". You have no shame...you will not repent...your future is written in a book...and no one will believe God...until your forced to. And HE will not save you in that day, because you mock Him. Maybe you ought to consider it today?







