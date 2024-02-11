We warned fake Christians to not marry but they made families their idols & dug trap for themselves

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (February 2024). I warned the Western feminist nations’ “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled, men’s pants cross-dressers androgynous transgender” fake Christians and Satan Lucifer’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempts-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors to remain single to serve God fully, unless they are raving sexual maniacs who cannot stop from sinning or fornicating. The reason why I strongly recommended this is because if they marry, these reprobate degenerate Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressing clowns of Satan Lucifer” fake Christians and fake pastors will make their genetic descendants into idols. Then, they will not warn all their church donators and the 6 billion humans the tens of thousands of truths that we real Christians shared to them in our daily sermons for decades while receiving assassination attempts every day and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & every hotel room and getting ridiculed by all church donators, because they will not want their fake Christian families slaughtered or their brains controlled to try to kill them just as Jesus said would happen if they pick up the cross and follow him. Their genetic descendants will become their gods, unlike Abraham who sacrificed his own son Isaac. It is because they are afraid that if they speak the truth, Hillary Clinton’s CPS (child protective services) agency will kidnap their children with false charges just like the other 800,000 American children every year to be sold to the reptilian hybrid elites and Draco avatar elites as human meat food & child sex slaves & laboratory biochemical weapon experiment test subjects & DNA organ harvesting products, or the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid witch feminists will torture & lesbian rape (pegging) & satanic sacrifice & eat their children and throw their leftover human meat & bone ashes into the supermarket groceries & church food & fast food along with the other 12 million children every year. They will also refuse to restore the hundreds of original Bible verses which they redefined to get church donators to replace Jesus with hundreds of fake foreign gods, because their church member witch assassins will kill them with heart attacks & brain strokes and slaughter their children. If they are Western feminist nations’ “naked women’s heads, men’s pants cross-dressing mockers of God’s Word” fake Christians and fake pastors, who do not listen to our advice, because they are reprobate degenerate fake Christians who are hunting frantically inside God’s house the church for mates to breed genetic descendants to propagate their genes with beastlike animal-instinct, then they will also surely worship their children as their idols, and they will not risk them getting slaughter or eaten by speaking the truth or restoring the hundreds of Bible verses that were redefined, in order to protect God’s flock who is the true spiritual family and God’s honor & Word & human specie. They become cowardly traitors like Judas Iscariot. It is harder for a married person and parent to enter heaven than it is for the Western feminist nations’ over 50% divorced fake Christians to apologize to their spouse and beg them to remarry them. When they do not listen to us real Christians, then they dig a trap for themselves by their ignoring and running after their sinful natures.





