Gaza, where resilience shines brighter than despair…

In a world where resilience shines brighter than despair, young girls in Gaza are redefining strength and empowerment. Journalist Hammam Younis captures a heartening scene: Sundos, Duaa, Janna, and Layan, amidst the remnants of conflict, collecting tiles and stones. Not for a playground, but to rebuild—a tent they call home. This isn’t just about survival; it’s about crafting hope from ruins. This is ‘girl power’ in its purest form.







