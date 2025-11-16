THE CHINA MODEL IS HERE — AND THIS IS WHAT IT LOOKS LIKE

A chilling look inside Shanghai’s AI-powered surveillance “Urban Brain” system — the blueprint for the social credit grid spreading across China… and soon, the West.





In Pudong, a single control room can monitor every resident in real time:





• Every building mapped

• Every vacancy tracked

• Every elderly person living alone logged

• Every movement recorded

• Every behaviour scored

And it gets worse.





Trash not sorted correctly?

Cameras catch you from three angles.





Park in the wrong place?

Your violation is uploaded instantly.





Residents themselves are enlisted as watchers — snapping photos, reporting one another, feeding the central AI.





The system then auto-assigns punishments and sends enforcement teams out via mobile app.





This isn’t policing.

This isn’t governance.

This is algorithmic control of human life.





Chinese state media brags that police can now identify every person on the street within one second.





This is the model global elites admire.

This is the system the EU, WEF and UN are openly “studying.”





This is the digital architecture Western governments keep calling “smart cities.”





It is nothing less than an automated dictatorship.





The warning is simple:





What you see in Shanghai today is what they want for London, Ottawa, Berlin, Auckland and beyond tomorrow.





Stay alert. Stay awake. Stay free.