Healing from Overbearing, Toxic Mom - Hypnosis w/Von Galt

We’re grateful for this client giving permission to share his session so that it may help those in similar situations heal. This semi-awake, theta hypnosis session was done with a client that had a candid conversation with his higher-self about his traumatic childhood and it affects on his adulthood.Lifetime #1: She is a tall single man living in the desert. He has two male apprentices that he teaches.It's a life of no obligations and lots of freedom.Lifetime #2: He lives on his family vineyard with his wife and two children. He becomes a grandfather and lives a happy life as a family man running a farm wine vineyard business.Lifetime #3: He is an electrician who lives in a modest home with his wife and two kids. The house burns down from a gas leak. His wife takes the kids and leaves him. He dies a homeless man in Dallas, TX, USA.Chat w/Oversoul (Subconscious): Each life has lessons to learn, and many lives are happy ones. Learn from the lessons so you create happier experiences for yourself. Grow from your overbearing mother and gently stand your ground. Have a voice and express your concerns with your mother, and instill strong boundaries of respect so you can exist peacefully with your mother. Her personal issues are not allowed to cause emotional hurt to you any longer, because you love her and are your own strong woman.Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos.DISCLAIMER: QHHT and BQH are the two “exploratory" hypnosis modalities I use to get clients into theta brain waves to connect to universal consciousness. The practitioner is not a healer. It is not intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.Quantum Healing Hypnosis Technique (QHHT) and Eastern Energy Chakra Balancing service are offered to local residents in the Seattle, WA, USA area! The reason why is due to the in-person nature of these modalities. However, an online hypnosis session is available using the Beyond Quantum Healing (BQH) modality. Both modalities may bring forth past lives, present life, future life, and life-between-life memories. Both modalities may connect to your higher-self, ego, and the oversoul (universal consciousness). Both modalities may connect and bring forward deceased loved ones. Both modalities may facilitate energy self-healing. Typically, my clients reach out to me to schedule recurring 6th senses consultations as their spiritual awakening (s) and ascension level(s) up as they amplify dormant 6th senses.If you want to schedule a hypnosis session with Von, then please visit the website for details.Merkaba Chakras:Von's Author Page:Dolores Cannon QHHT Practitioner Registry:View my practitioner profile on the Beyond Quantum Healers (BQH) registry: