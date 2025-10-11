Hogue Handall Beavertail Grip Sleeve Ruger LCP II - Minuteman Review

AmbGun Ruger LCP II Page

I routinely switch between the Alabama Holster and the Mika’s Holster for my LCP II Literack. The Alabama holster prevents accidental magazine disengagement, but tends to roll over sideways in my 5.11 pants. The Mikka’s stays upright, but I suffer 2-3 accidental magazine disengagements per week.





A subscriber suggested that I try a Hogue Handall Beavertail Grip sleeve as a means to prevent accidental magazine disengagements. I’ve never been a fan of grip sleeves, but for securing the magazine I decided to give it a try.





Not terribly difficult to install. I just let it soak in hot tap water for a few minutes, sprayed the grip with some SprayWay glass cleaner, and pressed it in place.





At 1.1” wide and about 2” long, it barely impacted the pistol’s Applegate grip ratio…only dropping from 1.87 to 1.79. It nicely fleshes out the grip to match the holster’s shape. Maybe some reduction of identifiable printing.





The grip being elevated, like a protective fence, around the mag release button definitely helps prevent accidental disengagements. Almost two weeks of use and I’ve had no accidental magazine disengagements carrying in the Mikas Pocket holster.





A finger ledge for your middle finger, easy enough to shoot the light recoiling 22LR with a finger thumb grip. Ring finger steps down to rest on the magazine baseplate. The pinky steps down to wrap underneath the magazine.





At 5 yards I was able to put 5 shots in a one inch square. Did the Hogue grip help me do that, I don’t know. But I was happy with the results.





The first shots being crucial, preventing magazine disengagements is huge. If you pocket carry the LCP II and clumsily bump into things like I do, the Hogue Handall Beavertail Grip sleeve is a must. I also recommend the Alabama Holster with mag button coverage and the MCARBO stiffer mag button spring…and the Mika’s Pocket holster for those wide, square bottom pockets.





The Hogue Handall Beavertail Grip Sleeve Ruger LCP II. Highly recommended.