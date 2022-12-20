CBDCs | "A Microchip Population In Which We Are Microchipped with Our Financial Details Our Medical Details. We've Got to Stop Beating About the Bush, Oh My Goodness, How Will They React?!"

CBDCs | Why Did Gates & Bezons Fund Synchron's Drill-Free Brain-Computer Interface? Why Did Epstein & Gates Fund MIT's Media Developing CBDCs "Project Hamilton?" Why Was SEC Chair Gensler MIT Lab’s Senior Advisor? Why Did Gensler Teach Economics w/ Glenn Ellison the Father of SBF's Girlfriend?

Why Did Gates & Bezos Fund a $75 Million Round of Investing for Synchron’s Drill-Free Brain-Computer Interface?

Why Did Gates & Epstein Fund MIT’s Media Lab?

Learn More About Synchron Today Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NZlIL0iI1Sg

Why Did Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos Back a $75 Million Round of Investing for Synchron’s Drill-Free Brain-Computer Interface? - READ - https://www.fiercebiotech.com/medtech/gates-bezos-back-75m-round-synchrons-drill-free-brain-computer-interface-implant

The anatomy of Bill Gates' Jeffrey Epstein-facilitated MIT donations - READ - https://www.axios.com/2019/09/12/bill-gates-jeffrey-epstein-mit-donations

Bill Gates made donations to MIT through Jeffrey Epstein —here are all of the tech mogul's connections to the financier - READ - https://www.businessinsider.com/bill-gates-connections-jeffrey-epstein-mit-donations-ronan-farrow-2019-9?op=1

Watch Glenn Beck's December 1st 2022 Full Length Presentation HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CHN7s8gboP0

Discover the Truth About Programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies: https://timetofreeamerica.com/eo-14067/#scroll-content

Understand the TRUTH About the Biblical Timeline (60 Signs of the Times) - READ / WATCH:

https://timetofreeamerica.com/biblical-timeline/#scroll-content

Watch the Original Mike Adams Broadcast Today HERE:

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - 885 Tickets Remain for the Nashville, TN ReAwaken America Tour

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102

WATCH for FREE: Watch the ReAwaken America Tour Documentary for FREE Today At: https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/

Who is the man leading "The Great Reset" agenda?

Yuval Noah Harari - Learn More: https://timetofreeamerica.com/who-is-the-man-leading-the-covid-19-great-reset-agenda

What Is the Great Reset Agenda?

https://timetofreeamerica.com/great-reset-explained/#scroll-content

Learn More About the Mindset of Yuval Noah Harari by Reading 2nd Thessalonians Chapter 2: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=2%20Thessalonians%202&version=KJV

See the Entire COVID-19 / Great Reset Agenda Timeline Including Patents, Citations, Etc:

www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/Revelation

Read Klaus Schwab's terrifying book / vision for the future of humanity:

https://www.amazon.com/COVID-19-Great-Reset-Klaus-Schwab/dp/2940631123/ref=sr_1_2?crid=98EDVXXZLZ46&keywords=the+great+reset&qid=1649867592&sprefix=the+great+reset%2Caps%2C102&sr=8-2

Connect the Dots Between COVID-19 / The Great Reset, The Fourth Industrial Revolution, Klaus Schwab, 5G, and the RNA-Modifying COVID-19 Vaccines Agenda: https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation

The EPIC battle between good and evil is here. It's “The Great Reset” versus “The Great ReAwakening.”

Request Tickets to General Flynn's ReAwaken America Tour Today At: https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102



