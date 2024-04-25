Create New Account
John 1:11-14 - A Verse by Verse Study with Dave Hunt and T. A. McMahon
The Berean Call
Join Dave and Tom as they engage in an in-depth, verse-by-verse examination of the Gospel of John. We hope you will be challenged and convicted as you listen to these insightful, exegetical discussions compiled from nearly four years of Search the Scriptures Daily radio programs. Open your Bible and prepare for an edifying pilgrimage into God's Word.


