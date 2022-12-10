Create New Account
The Snap on parasitic draw harness tool solves the problem!
Pigeon River Farm
Published 21 hours ago
In this episode, I'll demonstrate the use of a test harness and voltmeter to diagnose a battery that's going dead on a service truck and skid steer. This is a very in-depth technical presentation demonstrating best practices I have developed in over 40 years of technical troubleshooting. Snap-on tool makes the test harness that is utilized in the demonstration video.

