The Snap on parasitic draw harness tool solves the problem!

In this episode, I'll demonstrate the use of a test harness and voltmeter to diagnose a battery that's going dead on a service truck and skid steer. This is a very in-depth technical presentation demonstrating best practices I have developed in over 40 years of technical troubleshooting. Snap-on tool makes the test harness that is utilized in the demonstration video.
