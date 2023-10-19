Create New Account
Rep. Andy Ogles: “We have a job which is to elect a speaker not a speaker pro temp.
Published Thursday

Q: “Would you support this resolution to give McHenry temporary power?”


Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN):

“We have a job which is to elect a speaker not a speaker pro temp. Any resolution, anything that undermines that process is a mistake.”

https://x.com/cspan/status/1715039614371602563?s=20


congressrinoshouse speaker votejim jordan biddeep state actorsandy ogles

