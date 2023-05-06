https://gettr.com/post/p2g9yrtd40905/04/2023 Nicole on The John Fredericks Show revealed the connection between the Pras Michel case and Mr. Miles Guo. The whole Pras Michel case is about extraditing Mr. Miles Guo, which is a CCP scheme. However, Michel believes he was not working for the CCP but for the FBI and the US government. Therefore, someone within the DOJ or FBI may be helping or colluding with Pras Michel to carry out the CCP's scheme.

#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang





05/04/2023 妮可做客The John Fredericks Show 揭开米歇尔案与郭文贵先生之间的关联：整个普拉斯·米歇尔案就是关于引渡郭文贵先生的，这是中共的阴谋。而米歇尔认为他不是在为中共执行任务，而是在为FBI、美国政府工作。因此，司法部或FBI内部可能有人正在帮助或勾结普拉斯·米歇尔执行中共的计划。

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平