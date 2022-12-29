Marc Marano: Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think Audiobook

Mirrored from Odysee channel Audioboy - Uncensored Audiobooks at:-
Green Fraud:
Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think
By: Marc Morano
Narrated by: John McLain
Length: 11 hrs and 7 mins
Unabridged Audiobook
Release date: 23-03-21
00:00:37 Skip to start
00:00:48 Foreword
00:05:08 Chapter 1
00:57:40 Chapter 2
01:30:29 Chapter 3
02:31:28 Chapter 4
03:13:08 Chapter 5
03:41:12 Chapter 6
04:39:15 Chapter 7
05:16:29 Chapter 8
05:41:32 Chapter 9
06:04:58 Chapter 10
07:12:48 Chapter 11
07:53:00 Chapter 12
08:45:40 Chapter 13
09:22:04 Chapter 14
10:30:14 Chapter 15
Marc Morano’s analysis of the proposed Green New Deal is eye-opening and damning. In his new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think, Morano exposes the program as a far-left agenda filled with progressive policies disguised as a way to save the planet.
No matter what the environmental scare-of-the-day may be, Morano says, the same solution is always proposed - and that solution should scare us. Morano clearly shows how the Green New Deal will lay a path for “global governance", resulting in less freedom, less sovereignty, massive government bureaucracy, and significant, crippling wealth redistribution.
Drawing on past “new deals” to illustrate the impact such “deals” have on the United States, Morano will explain how FDR’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” really impacted American society. And this latest big government program is no different.
In Green Fraud, Morano reveals
