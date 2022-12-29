Create New Account
Marc Marano: Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think Audiobook
Contrarian
Published Yesterday |

Mirrored from Odysee channel Audioboy - Uncensored Audiobooks at:-

https://odysee.com/@audioboy:7/Green-Fraud:f?r=BRwv29YDP9jaY1NJ7RYPN4E8tkz2G1D3

Green Fraud:


Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think
By: Marc Morano
Narrated by: John McLain
Length: 11 hrs and 7 mins
Unabridged Audiobook
Release date: 23-03-21

00:00:37 Skip to start
00:00:48 Foreword
00:05:08 Chapter 1
00:57:40 Chapter 2
01:30:29 Chapter 3
02:31:28 Chapter 4
03:13:08 Chapter 5
03:41:12 Chapter 6
04:39:15 Chapter 7
05:16:29 Chapter 8
05:41:32 Chapter 9
06:04:58 Chapter 10
07:12:48 Chapter 11
07:53:00 Chapter 12
08:45:40 Chapter 13
09:22:04 Chapter 14
10:30:14 Chapter 15

Marc Morano’s analysis of the proposed Green New Deal is eye-opening and damning. In his new book, Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse Than You Think, Morano exposes the program as a far-left agenda filled with progressive policies disguised as a way to save the planet.

No matter what the environmental scare-of-the-day may be, Morano says, the same solution is always proposed - and that solution should scare us. Morano clearly shows how the Green New Deal will lay a path for “global governance", resulting in less freedom, less sovereignty, massive government bureaucracy, and significant, crippling wealth redistribution.

Drawing on past “new deals” to illustrate the impact such “deals” have on the United States, Morano will explain how FDR’s New Deal and Lyndon Johnson’s “Great Society” really impacted American society. And this latest big government program is no different.

In Green Fraud, Morano reveals

How the Green New Deal’s objectives extend far beyond the environment - including free college; “healthy food” for all; “safe, affordable, adequate housing” provided by the government; and other far-left agenda items;
That in Europe, where climate policies are years ahead of the United States, energy rationing, low economic growth, and rising costs are leading to misery and even death among Europeans;
How even Green New Deal allies such as the New York Times and Washington Post have outed the legislation as a wish-list of progressive policies; and
How America can and must defeat the Green New Deal and restore sanity to the climate and energy policy discussion.

audiobookclimate changeglobal warminggreen deal
URLlbry://@audioboy#7/Green-Fraud#f
Claim IDf6d0325304118c99f58afb92bab37a82990f7a29
Keywords
climate changeglobal warmingweather modificationco2terraformingweaponizationalarmismfossil fuel

