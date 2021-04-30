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For More Than 4 Decades, The CDC, Big Pharma & Corrupt Politicians Have Been Playing Us
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201 views • April 30, 2021
That's right! I'm going to be showing you video proof of the unconstitutional agency known as the Center for Disease Control & Prevention, along with the Food and Drug administration, Big Pharma and corrupt politicians have been advancing a fear campaign to make merchandise of the people while controlling them in a manner best suited to them. This is undeniable as you will see.
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