Satan's Children (60 Minutes 1989) 👹 (REMASTERED) (16:9) * DISTURBING THEME *

Satan's Children (60 Minutes 1989)Satanism:The principles of Satanism is simple, anything the HOLY BIBLE from GOD says to do, for Satanism, you do the exact opposite.For Satan is the enemy of the God of the Bible, Therefore it is no surprise that satanic doctrine is always the exact opposite to the doctrines of the bible.Satanism at the higher levels is about raping and torturing little kids for Lucifer. It (at the lower levels) starts with sex magic, and ends with blood magic. Magic just means performing rituals for demonic assistance and power.The bible says in Matthew 18:6"But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea."Barnes Bible Notes for commentary:"Whoso shall offend = That is, cause to fall, or to sin; or who should place anything in their way to hinder their piety or happiness".Therefore for the Satanist, one of the greatest achievements for the Satanist is to hurt little children.And on the same note, one of the greatest ways to store up the wrath of GOD on yourself is to hurt little children.WOE UNTO THE PEOPLE WHO STORE UP THIS WRATH!