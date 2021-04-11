BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satan's Children (60 Minutes 1989) 👹 (REMASTERED) (16:9) * DISTURBING THEME *
Harry_knowledge123
Harry_knowledge123
339 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
72 views • April 11, 2021
Satan's Children (60 Minutes 1989)Satanism:The principles of Satanism is simple, anything the HOLY BIBLE from GOD says to do, for Satanism, you do the exact opposite.For Satan is the enemy of the God of the Bible, Therefore it is no surprise that satanic doctrine is always the exact opposite to the doctrines of the bible.Satanism at the higher levels is about raping and torturing little kids for Lucifer. It (at the lower levels) starts with sex magic, and ends with blood magic. Magic just means performing rituals for demonic assistance and power.The bible says in Matthew 18:6"But whoso shall offend one of these little ones which believe in me, it were better for him that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and that he were drowned in the depth of the sea."Barnes Bible Notes for commentary:"Whoso shall offend = That is, cause to fall, or to sin; or who should place anything in their way to hinder their piety or happiness".Therefore for the Satanist, one of the greatest achievements for the Satanist is to hurt little children.And on the same note, one of the greatest ways to store up the wrath of GOD on yourself is to hurt little children.WOE UNTO THE PEOPLE WHO STORE UP THIS WRATH!
Keywords
satanismsacrificelucifer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Eight States Sue OpenAI Over ChatGPT Age Verification and Consumer Protection Claims

Chase Codewell
The Pentagon&#8217;s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won&#8217;t Win the War

The Pentagon’s Desperate MOAB Plan: A Symbolic Attack That Won’t Win the War

Mike Adams
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine ingredients and childhood diseases

Belle Carter
Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Survey: AI Tools Linked to Rise in Ransomware Attacks

Edison Reed
Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Researchers Identify New Genus of Ancient Egyptian Crocodile From 45-Million-Year-Old Skull

Morgan S. Verity
Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Israel Enforces Nationality-Based Restrictions on Pilots and Crew After FlyDubai Hijacking Attempt

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy