How American Leftist Politicians are Resembling the CCP | Richard Grenell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
ACLJ Senior Advisor for National Security and Foreign Policy Ric Grenell joins Sekulow to discuss the similarities he’s noticed between the Chinese Communust Party and American Leftist politicians, as well as the upcoming midterm elections.
Source: https://rumble.com/v1podaj-how-american-leftist-politicians-are-resembling-the-ccp.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=21