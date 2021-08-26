© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Whoever made it, owns it, rules over it. Who made you?
Follow
0
Share
Report
26 views • August 26, 2021
We would own our property if we never got a birth certificate.
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
Photo/images: Copyright-free
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
🕶 Find us:
Go to 👉🏼 http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/ 👈🏼 for details about and to order our Reclaim your Securities information package.
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind: Vic Beck
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
Photo/images: Copyright-free
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.