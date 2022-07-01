Ep. 733 – Leftist Women Ironically Throw Tantrums Like Babies

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We start with the absolutely insane reaction to Roe v. Wade by politicians and celebrities, who claim they don’t want Christiaan beliefs shoved on them, while at the same time wanting to force their radical agenda on the country
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