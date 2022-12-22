Matthew Whittaker - Supreme Court Temporarily Halts End of Title 42

The Biden administration has responded to the Supreme Court temporarily stopping the end of the Trump-era “Title 42” to take place. They don’t seem to care about it and now who knows how much worse Biden’s border crisis is about to become.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.