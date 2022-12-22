Create New Account
Matthew Whittaker - Supreme Court Temporarily Halts End of Title 42
62 views
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
The Biden administration has responded to the Supreme Court temporarily stopping the end of the Trump-era “Title 42” to take place. They don’t seem to care about it and now who knows how much worse Biden’s border crisis is about to become.

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen bordermatthew whittakerbiden regimetitle 42

