Glenn gives THIS WARNING as Osama bin Laden's letter takes over TikTok
Published 14 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Nov 16, 2023


Osama bin Laden's "Letter to America" is going viral on TikTok and to Glenn's surprise and disgust, young Americans are PRAISING it. TikTokers are saying it opened their eyes about America and made them rethink terrorism and 9/11, and now they're urging others to read it. And unsurprisingly, it's also connected to the anti-Israel, pro-Palestine movement. "They haven't been taught about 9/11, or anything else," Glenn warns, "and they're looking at terrorism as legitimate now. Thanks, China."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T-nv6ptn1FE

terrorismviralchinawarningdangerousglenn beckanti-israelosama bin ladenlettertiktokletter to americaanti-palestine

