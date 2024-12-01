The Bible: Template for Modern Politics Including Globalism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Bible is the Template for all Modern Politics, Including Globalism.
Unfortunately, the Church as pursed a policy of deprecating the application of the Holy Scripture to society.
Jesus Christ created all things, including the earth and the nations in it; we are in rebellion against Jesus Christ to the extent that we pretend His Word and His Law do not apply to our modern circumstances.
Fritz Berggren, PhD
www.bloodandfaith.com