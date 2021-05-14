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Legal Battle Vs. Forced COVID Shots & Vaccine Passports, With Super Lawyer Mat Staver
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90 views • May 14, 2021
In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, Liberty Counsel chief Mat Staver discusses how his powerful Christian legal organization is working to fight back against COVID vaccine mandates and totalitarian-style policies such as vaccine passports surrounding the pandemic. Staver says under the law, nobody can be forced to take the experimental shot, which was only authorized under Emergency Use provisions. Vaccine passports must also be resisted. Finally, Mat explains how Liberty Counsel has been at the forefront of resisting the persecution of the Church by government officials across America under the guise of fighting COVID.
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