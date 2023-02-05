Pryme Minister - His Journey, Patriotism, Christ, & What is Coming"

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A wonderful interview with Pryme Minister who shares his personal journey in the Patriot movement and how God is perfecting Himself in him for this time and what's to come. Please like and share and visit his website and music at: www.prymeminister.com
https://rumble.com/v25cexv-new-show-on-ppn-the-golden-age-a-1000-years-of-peace-the-earthly-reign-of-c.html
https://rumble.com/v21pxcg-when-the-storm-comes-the-whole-world-will-witness-this-is-for-the-children.html
Jodi LoDolce
www.WarriorsRise.net