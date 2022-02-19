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FINAL HOUR 1051 - URGENT WARNING DROP EVERYTHING AND SEE - WATCHMAN SOUNDING THE ALARM
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62 views • February 19, 2022
These are the last days! GET SAVED NOW! JESUS IS COMING, WAKE UP!!!
--- Proof U.S. Directed Energy Weapons --- Pfizer deathjab with nanochip for your pleasure --- scan for vaccinated with BlueTooth ---- Vaxxed 5G Zombies Warning ---- Count The MOTB --- Covid-19 vaccine is the Mark Of The Beast(Hellfire) --- Germans will be ‘vaccinated- cured or dead’ by winter’s end --- Ukraine, Multiple Powerful Explosions --- You were meant to hear this video --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity exposed) --- minister jimi ---- And finally the Holy Spirit in action.
https://markekawamai.com/
https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/markekawamai2/
https://rumble.com/user/MarkEkawamai
https://odysee.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistries:7
If you want to help, then please pray for this Ministry, if you feel led by the Lord to support this Ministry, send email to meministryofthelord @ elisanet.fi (REMOVE EMPTY SPACES _@_) and you will get a paypal link.
LEFT BEHIND LETTER 1:
https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/
USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED JANUARY 2022*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/
BitChute - Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/
Youtube - STEVE FLETCHER 222: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A
Youtube - Wallytron101: https://www.youtube.com/user/wallytron101
Youtube - DAHBOO77: https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77
Youtube - Nuke's Top 5: https://www.youtube.com/c/NukesTop5
Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw
Youtube - Pete Cabrera Jr: https://www.youtube.com/c/PeteCabreraJr
If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.
Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.
Through FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (Yahushua HaMashiach) is the ONLY way to get saved.
SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)
Dear Jesus,
I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins (enumerate all those you can think of)
I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life
and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.
I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.
Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.
Amen!
--- Proof U.S. Directed Energy Weapons --- Pfizer deathjab with nanochip for your pleasure --- scan for vaccinated with BlueTooth ---- Vaxxed 5G Zombies Warning ---- Count The MOTB --- Covid-19 vaccine is the Mark Of The Beast(Hellfire) --- Germans will be ‘vaccinated- cured or dead’ by winter’s end --- Ukraine, Multiple Powerful Explosions --- You were meant to hear this video --- Exposing the Matrix of satan(Demon activity exposed) --- minister jimi ---- And finally the Holy Spirit in action.
https://markekawamai.com/
https://www.roxytube.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistry
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/markekawamai
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ahC4JqewFwWM/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/markekawamai2/
https://rumble.com/user/MarkEkawamai
https://odysee.com/@MarkEkawamaiMinistries:7
If you want to help, then please pray for this Ministry, if you feel led by the Lord to support this Ministry, send email to meministryofthelord @ elisanet.fi (REMOVE EMPTY SPACES _@_) and you will get a paypal link.
LEFT BEHIND LETTER 1:
https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/
USEFULL DOCUMENTS FOR THE LEFT BEHIND, UPDATED JANUARY 2022*** : https://markekawamai.com/index.php/documents/
BitChute - Stew Peters: https://rumble.com/c/StewPeters
bitchute - SonOfEnos: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/UnuX7D6YRyiE/
Youtube - STEVE FLETCHER 222: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIV90nYmI0P_IDTtme10N6A
Youtube - Wallytron101: https://www.youtube.com/user/wallytron101
Youtube - DAHBOO77: https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77
Youtube - Nuke's Top 5: https://www.youtube.com/c/NukesTop5
Youtube - Josh Sparrow: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq2RhadBDhrTPjzxsZ-s5Iw
Youtube - Pete Cabrera Jr: https://www.youtube.com/c/PeteCabreraJr
If you do not have any personal relationship with Jesus Christ, you do not have your name in the Book of Life.
Repent of your sins and pray Jesus to forgive you those sins with all your heart and surrender your life to Jesus, let him guide and protect you.
Through FAITH in JESUS-CHRIST (Yahushua HaMashiach) is the ONLY way to get saved.
SALVATION PRAYER (with sincere heart)(James 5:15)
Dear Jesus,
I acknowledge I am a sinner and I repent of all my sins (enumerate all those you can think of)
I pray that you will forgive me for all of my sins and come into my heart to be The Lord of my will, heart and life
and my SAVIOR. I believe and confess that you died on the cross to save me from my sins and I am committed to turning away from those sins.
I ask that you fill me with your Holy Spirit so that I can be born again.
Wash my sins away with your blood and make me as pure white as snow. Put a hedge of protection around me as I go forth in doing your will. Thank you Jesus for saving me, as I know that only through my faith in You this is possible.
Amen!
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