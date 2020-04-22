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A Freedom Discourse: Do You Deserve To Be Free?
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28 views • April 22, 2020
From benevolent totalitarianism to communism/socialism to freedom & liberty and back. The value based principles. Why would you return to tyranny and risk it all? Are we willing to accept the responsibility of freedom during this (coronavirus Covid-19) or any crisis? Do we deserve to be free? Do you deserve to be free? Please share your comments below.
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