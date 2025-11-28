Dr. Paul Mason- How lectins impact your health- from obesity to autoimmune disease

Lectins are some of the most important nasty components of some plants you need to be aware of. Lectins include ricin found in some beans, wheat germ agglutinin and gluten in some grains, and other lectins in nightshade plants (tomatoes, peppers, etc.) They can cause leaky gut, autoimmune diseases, weight gain (by binding insulin receptor sites, causing insulin resistance), and other illnesses. They can sometimes be destroyed by pressure cooking or fermentation. Dr. Steven Gundry is also a good source for understaning lectins.

From the Low Carb Down Under youtube channel