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VAERS Reveals DEATH BY LOT NUMBER: Specific States Get Certain Vials (see link)
Spirit2all
Spirit2all
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163 views • November 02, 2021
The Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) collects information that the CDC is supposed to use to determine the safety of vaccines that have been released for the public. That system has revealed some extremely SHOCKING information about specific lot numbers that seem to be causing more damage and death than others. Dr. Jane Ruby joined Stew Peters to discuss.
Link:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/x0QRq41cxglK/

𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 : . - .
Credit & Appreciation To: Stew Peters -
Keywords
adverse eventsvaccinenwocovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy