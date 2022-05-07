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Friday EMERGENCY MUST-WATCH BROADCAST: Globalists are Fighting to Kill You & Your Family – Learn How to Stop Them TODAY – FULL SHOW 5/6/22
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1845 views • May 07, 2022
While America is fighting for its soul, the world slides closer to thermonuclear war and the end of civilization as we know it! Across America, leftist terror forces are announcing plans to stalk Supreme Court justices in their own homes while ANTIFA vandalizes and ransacks a pregnancy center amid reports of the end of Roe v. Wade!
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