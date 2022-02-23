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Canadian Frontline Nurse Speaks Out On COVID Crimes & Tyranny
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100 views • February 23, 2022
Nurse Kristen Nagle has been a nurse for 14 years, primarily in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, with previous experience in Pediatrics.
As a Holistic Nutritionist, Kristen is able to understand both conventional medicine as well as a more holistic approach that incorporates the mind, body and spirit to uncover the root cause of illness.
Kristen is a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and believes in medical transparency and informed consent, which is currently lacking in the health care system.
Kristen has witnessed unethical measures as a Neonatal nurse which has empowered her to speak up and advocate for the babies that do not yet have a voice.
She joins me in this episode to explain what is going on in Canada during the plandemic.
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As a Holistic Nutritionist, Kristen is able to understand both conventional medicine as well as a more holistic approach that incorporates the mind, body and spirit to uncover the root cause of illness.
Kristen is a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and believes in medical transparency and informed consent, which is currently lacking in the health care system.
Kristen has witnessed unethical measures as a Neonatal nurse which has empowered her to speak up and advocate for the babies that do not yet have a voice.
She joins me in this episode to explain what is going on in Canada during the plandemic.
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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