And We Know 3.27.203 ELECTION INTERFERENCE! Must be PROVEN! Worldwide shakeup happening! PRAY!

LT of And We Know





March 27, 2023





What a weekend right? President Trump delivered a new message filled with PROMISES to take down the Deep State, DeSantis might as well give up now, Biden can’t get approval ratings near 30, Kari is fighting back, Israel, Kenya and others waking up, Bush called out, real hate on display…all coming to a head. Here we go.





Protect your investments with And We Know

http://andweknow.com/gold

Or call 720-605-3900, Tell them “LT” sent you.

—————————————————————

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

*Sons Bowling channel: https://youtu.be/weZZFm-kEBk

—————————————————

JUST IN: 🇰🇪 President of Kenya tells citizens to get rid of US dollars. https://t.me/c/1716023008/167927





CONFIRMED: “The Bushes” are running Ron DeSantis’ campaign. https://t.me/c/1716023008/167921





Kari Lake: "At least 130,000 ballots in the 2022 https://t.me/c/1716023008/167889





FULL SPEECH: President Donald J. Trump Speech at First 2024 Campaign Rally in WACO, TX- 3/25/23 https://t.me/c/1716023008/167838





Holly Holm used her platform after winning the UFC to address sexualization of children. https://t.me/Absolute1776/22754





Mike Huckabee: Why I’m Endorsing Donald Trump for President in 2024 https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/12835





🇩🇪Bundestag MP Sevim Dagdelen calls for the imprisonment of... Bush Jr. 🇺🇸 https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36765





NEW - Trump plays J6 Prison Choir song "Justice for All" to open rally in Waco, Texas. https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36749





Middleeastearn media https://t.me/questioneverythingQ/36705





TRUMP – DROPPING BOMBS – and having fun with it – In 2 consecutive Truths, Potus isolates drops https://t.me/teamanons/31820

———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow

----------The Patriot Light Socials----------

📣 Truth Social: https://tinyurl.com/5n7sxebb

🐦 Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/y7hv6t5b

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





Eternal Life Insurance - https://www.tripledpaints.com/eternal-life-insurance





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2f15yc-3.27.23-election-interference-must-be-proven-worldwide-shakeup-happening-pr.html