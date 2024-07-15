Personal Prophecies which Relate to You 07/15/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Pastor Stan shares Prophecies that was given to him and Prophet Leslie Johnson about their future, and you just might be a part of it, should you wish to increase the Kingdom of God.
00:00 - Missile, Green Pellets & Gas
02:59 - Our End
07:02 - Prophecies from Stan
16:51 - Word to Stan & Leslie
25:07 - Prophecy to Stan
29:09 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: