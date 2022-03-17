Miles Guo: The Hang Seng Index will wipe out not only the wealth accumulated in the past 100 years, but also the Mandatory Provident Fund in Hong Kong

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3/16/2022 Miles Guo’s GETTR: The Hang Seng Index will wipe out not only the wealth accumulated in the past 100 years, but also the Mandatory Provident Fund in Hong Kong; the internal investigation of CCP predicted earthquake to occur in Hong Kong, yet none of the buildings in Hong Kong is earthquake proof; the CCP’s original plan was to unleash CCP virus in Taiwan, yet it is Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Jinlin where the virus has been rampant. The “Zero COVID” policy of the CCP will lead to disasters