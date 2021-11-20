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DAN ANDREWS: DISGUSTING AND NOT HOW A LEADER SHOULD RESPOND.
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323 views • November 20, 2021
TODAY, THE LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION IS ASKING A SERIOUS QUESTION FROM DICTATOR DAN AND THE RESPONSE HE IS RECEIVING IS DISGRACEFUL, DISGUSTING AND NOT HOW A LEADER SHOULD RESPOND.
INSTEAD HE ACTS LIKE A CLOWN, SURROUNDED BY A BUNCH OF CIRCUS MONKEYY&#…
INSTEAD HE ACTS LIKE A CLOWN, SURROUNDED BY A BUNCH OF CIRCUS MONKEYY&#…
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