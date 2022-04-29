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UK Column News - 29th April 2022
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UK Column News - 29th April 2022
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
The full episode.
ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/v12wp0c-uk-column-news-29th-april-2022.html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - The Reality Of Conflict In the Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Independent Article: - https://yhoo.it/3LufUyl
Liz Truss Statement: - https://archive.ph/mPdv5
Nick Whittingham Comments: - https://bit.ly/3xWMNzI
Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3vt8FkD
20:57 - British Military Announce Yet More Provocative Exercises
Sources:
****************
MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/3LxqTH5
Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/3MAHlGM
24:54 - Expanding The Theatre of Conflict
Sources:
****************
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3yiI7V9
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3xYL0Kx
28:38 - Some In Europe Can't Buy Russian Energy
Sources:
*****************
Euractive Article: - https://bit.ly/3F2CStH
FT Article: - https://archive.ph/XjnKr
38:04 - Who Is Ursula Von Der Leyen
Sources:
****************
Vogue Article: - https://bit.ly/3y29X7G
WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3knheac
Orgenesis Pipeline: - https://bit.ly/3OL5XhX
44:13 - US Anti-Kleptocracy Efforts Reveal That The US Is A Kleptocrcay
Sources:
****************
WH Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3LBSLtW
49:54 - Early Day Motion: - https://bit.ly/3xVkaTk
50:50 - How to Oppose War
Sources:
*****************
OSCE Second Report: - https://bit.ly/3vVVcAE
UN Report: - https://bit.ly/3kI3gA5
57:28 - Russia Pegging Rubles To Gold and Other Commodities
Sources:
****************
Nikolai Patrushev Statement: - https://bit.ly/37TAGsy
59:20 - US Attempts To Establish It's Ministry of Truth
Sources:
*****************
Blaze Article: - https://bit.ly/3knESDF
Nina Jankowicz Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LwGl6i
Nina Jankowicz Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3s17NS6
NP Jankowicz Article: - https://bit.ly/3OM0NC7
01:09:44 - EU decrees What The Internet Will Be
Sources:
*****************
EU Declaration: - https://bit.ly/3ko1DqK
Nadine Dorries Statement: - https://aol.it/3F0gsJM
DDCMS Document: - https://bit.ly/3s09240
BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/KGemD
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.ph/8vclR
01:21:43 - The Health & Care Bill
Sources:
*****************
NHS Conf Article: - https://bit.ly/3F0jjT0
FCDO Tweet: - https://bit.ly/37UexdF
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3KyG7dv
01:23:35 - Price Charles Rivals King George
Sources:
*****************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/b2FcD
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Full Episode, 29 April 2022
Oppose the:-
Online Safety Bill
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/601932
The full episode.
ukcolumn.org
https://rumble.com/v12wp0c-uk-column-news-29th-april-2022.html
Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:21 - The Reality Of Conflict In the Ukraine
Sources:
*****************
Independent Article: - https://yhoo.it/3LufUyl
Liz Truss Statement: - https://archive.ph/mPdv5
Nick Whittingham Comments: - https://bit.ly/3xWMNzI
Times Article: - https://bit.ly/3vt8FkD
20:57 - British Military Announce Yet More Provocative Exercises
Sources:
****************
MoD Statement: - https://bit.ly/3LxqTH5
Ben Wallace Statement: - https://bit.ly/3MAHlGM
24:54 - Expanding The Theatre of Conflict
Sources:
****************
WP Article: - https://bit.ly/3yiI7V9
RT Article: - https://bit.ly/3xYL0Kx
28:38 - Some In Europe Can't Buy Russian Energy
Sources:
*****************
Euractive Article: - https://bit.ly/3F2CStH
FT Article: - https://archive.ph/XjnKr
38:04 - Who Is Ursula Von Der Leyen
Sources:
****************
Vogue Article: - https://bit.ly/3y29X7G
WEF Article: - https://bit.ly/3knheac
Orgenesis Pipeline: - https://bit.ly/3OL5XhX
44:13 - US Anti-Kleptocracy Efforts Reveal That The US Is A Kleptocrcay
Sources:
****************
WH Announcement: - https://bit.ly/3LBSLtW
49:54 - Early Day Motion: - https://bit.ly/3xVkaTk
50:50 - How to Oppose War
Sources:
*****************
OSCE Second Report: - https://bit.ly/3vVVcAE
UN Report: - https://bit.ly/3kI3gA5
57:28 - Russia Pegging Rubles To Gold and Other Commodities
Sources:
****************
Nikolai Patrushev Statement: - https://bit.ly/37TAGsy
59:20 - US Attempts To Establish It's Ministry of Truth
Sources:
*****************
Blaze Article: - https://bit.ly/3knESDF
Nina Jankowicz Tweet: - https://bit.ly/3LwGl6i
Nina Jankowicz Tweet 002: - https://bit.ly/3s17NS6
NP Jankowicz Article: - https://bit.ly/3OM0NC7
01:09:44 - EU decrees What The Internet Will Be
Sources:
*****************
EU Declaration: - https://bit.ly/3ko1DqK
Nadine Dorries Statement: - https://aol.it/3F0gsJM
DDCMS Document: - https://bit.ly/3s09240
BBC Article: - https://archive.ph/KGemD
BBC Article 002: - https://archive.ph/8vclR
01:21:43 - The Health & Care Bill
Sources:
*****************
NHS Conf Article: - https://bit.ly/3F0jjT0
FCDO Tweet: - https://bit.ly/37UexdF
Mail Article: - https://bit.ly/3KyG7dv
01:23:35 - Price Charles Rivals King George
Sources:
*****************
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.ph/b2FcD
----------------------------------------
SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/Soundgrounder_Music
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
---------------------------------------------------------
UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
UK Column, Full Episode, 29 April 2022
Keywords
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