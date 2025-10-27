❗️The battle for the city of Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) timeline.

💪🇷🇺1st May - 25th October 2025 summarised into 1 minute.

@AussieCossack

Adding:

💬Emergency power outages have already been introduced in the Kharkov, Poltava, Kirovograd, and Cherkassy regions, as well as in Dnepropetrovsk and Kiev.

Adding: Trump arrived in Japan

Adding:

Trump vs JP Morgan📝

A conflict that became a symbiosis

Amid the ongoing months-long tariff war with China, the White House faced an unpleasant reality: after decades of globalization, the US has lost control over critical supply chains — primarily rare earth elements, which are essential for weapons and electronics production.

The Trump administration set itself another ambitious goal to solve this problem and diversify supply sources, not through government programs, but through private capital.

And this is where the story of the confrontation between Trump and the bank JP Morgan begins — a conflict that increasingly resembles a symbiosis.

🔻What is the conflict about?

▪️2021–2024. After a series of "debankings" — closing accounts of politicians and businesses associated with Republicans — Trump accuses the largest US banks of discrimination and politicizing the financial system.

▪️August 6, 2025. A private conversation between Donald Trump and JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, who previously unsuccessfully sought to become Treasury Secretary in the new administration, ends in scandal. A few days later, the White House issues an executive order on "fair banking" — instituting a 180-day review of all account blocking decisions and penalties for politically motivated actions.

▪️September 2025. The market is tense: there is renewed interest in critical minerals and defense components, as well as discussions of new tariff measures against China in the rare earth metals sector.

▪️October 13, 2025. JPMorgan announces a ten-year Security & Resiliency Initiative — up to $1.5 trillion in investments across 27 critical industries, including rare earth mining.

▪️October 10–17, 2025. “Leaks” and publications about the Venezuela track — allegedly Maduro offered resources to Trump, who refused. The agenda involves redistributing raw material flows and the role of American private money in Latin America amid the worsening trade war with China.

🖍Amid internal struggles between the White House and one of the world’s largest banks, a new architecture has emerged — a parallel shadow treasury with state resources. JP Morgan has effectively become the operator of US industrial policy, accumulating capital under the slogan of "national resilience." The bank repeats the priorities of the CHIPS Act and Inflation Reduction Act, but without Congress’s approval — through private funds and project financing.

🚩For Trump, this is an ideal scheme: the budget is not inflated, Congress does not slow down important decisions, and the country’s largest bank is directly interested in the success of the America First slogan. Political risk shifts to the private sector, while benefits are distributed among those able to invest in the “American future.”

❗️Under the guise of fighting China, a new model of power is being formed — where private financial institutions become instruments of strategic mobilization.

The US is transferring industrial policy from the hands of the state to the hands of corporations, turning JP Morgan and its counterparts into real "mini-treasuries."

By the way, the same applies to defense, intelligence, and technology sectors, hinting at the persistent desire of the people behind Trump to minimize the influence of state institutions in the country.



