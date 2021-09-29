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Attorney suing NY gov.: she's 'waging jihad' on COVID resistors
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50 views • September 29, 2021
New York's new Democrat Governor is declaring the COVID vaccine to be a gift from God and is calling for apostles to vaccinate the world. She has also announced her intention to force state health employees to be vaccinated or lose their jobs. Thomas More Society Special Counsel Christopher Ferrara joins Jim Hale to discuss the absurdity of Governor Kathy Hochul.
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