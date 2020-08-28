CHINA or DEEP STATE? Weaponized Doppler Radar Study, Analysis and Discovery w/ Coleman (& WW101!)

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IS IT CHINA or the DEEEEEP STATE???? Another screen sharing moment with my Doppler Detective buddy, Leonard Coleman, as we explore the question and as one anomaly leads to another we discover the SOURCE of the California drought... only to realize that we were schooled years earlier by WeatherWar101 (RIP). An educational HOW TO on Doppler Radar for those who want to follow weather in their neighborhood and understand weather and climate CHANGING technologies. EVERYDAY DOPPLER GIVES US OUR WEATHER. We have ZERO NATURAL WEATHER.
Radar Links
https://www.pauljhurtado.com/US_Composite_Radar/
http://tempest.aos.wisc.edu/radar/us3comphtml5.html
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-comp_radar-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-conus-01-24-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad/index.php?type=LIX-N0S-1-200
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/nexrad/index.php?type=LIX-N0Q-0-200#
https://www.ventusky.com/?p=39.0;-99.6;4&l=wind-500hpa
https://www.eol.ucar.edu/system/files/WSR-88DCONUSCoverage2011.gif
https://radar.weather.gov/Conus/index_loop.php
https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms=continental-southconus-comp_radar-200-1-100-1&;checked=map&colorbar=undefined
WeatherWar101 Vortex Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lnLn4J0nzLA